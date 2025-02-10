Rochester Civic Theatre appoints Interim Managing Director

(ABC 6 News) – Rachel Bohman was appointed as Interim Managing Director for the Rochester Civic Threatre on Monday morning.

Rachel Bohman, courtesy of Rochester Civic Theatre

According to a press release, Bohman’s appointment comes as Misha Johnson steps down from the role, concluding her five-season tenure, to take on a new position as Managing Director at Kahilu Theatre in Hawaii.

Rachel Bohman is a longtime resident of Rochester, where she previously served at Board Chair of the Rochester Art Center and has been actively involved in RCT productions, where she helped in costume design for several shows. She has also been a dedicated donor to RCT.

The press release from RCT also welcomes Lindsey Duoos Williams as its new Artistic Director, after she officially began the role on February 1st.