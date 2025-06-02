Rochester city officials urge lime scooter users, obey traffic laws

Rochester City officials are asking drivers to keep an eye out for Lime scooters amid downtown construction.

(ABC 6 News) — Construction in downtown Rochester combined with lime scooters whizzing by in traffic and on sidewalks has city officials urging scooter users to obey traffic laws.

Rochester Police Captain Jon Turk said it is critical scooter users treat the vehicle like a bike and avoid using it hastily.

“Just like a bicyclist or any other vehicle, they treat it the same way because if they kind of start you know darting out in different places, that’s when an accident can happen,” Turk said.

Rochester’s Director of Construction, Steve Sampson Brown, said the Lime company added more scooters to the Med City based on what the company observed in terms of ridership. Sampson Brown said his team is working extra hard to make get through the construction.

“We’re working extended hours to get through it as quick as possible and on a daily basis we’re monitoring what’s going on, changing to try and alleviate things that are difficult,” Sampson Brown said.

As construction in downtown Rochester progresses, city officials recommend people visit their website for the latest information and updates.