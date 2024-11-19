Rochester City Council votes to vacate parts of downtown for Mayo “Bold. Forward. Unbound.”

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – In a 6-1 vote, the city council approved to vacate parts of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Avenue SW, which opens Mayo Clinic up for future expansion.

Right now, there’s no concrete plan of what exact buildings Mayo Clinic will construct, but leaders know where and how much space it will take up.

Mayo is looking to expand their downtown campus and said this opportunity is too good to pass up.

“Introduce a combination of innovative care concepts, visual technologies, and new facilities that will allow us to scale transformation in ways never before imagined,” Mayo Clinic Dr. Katherine Arendt said.

Places like the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist and the Calvary Episcopal Church would be impacted, but they both support Mayo Clinic’s vision.

Mayo Clinic said their goal is to promote redevelopment and advance sustainable transportation options. It will also give them an opportunity to replace aging infrastructure in downtown Rochester.