Rochester City Council votes to annex and rezone land for new sports complex

(ABC 6 News) — The former Seneca Foods site is one step closer to having a new purpose.

The Rochester City Council voted unanimously to annex and rezone the 158-acre site, clearing the way to build a new sports and recreation complex.

The first phase of the project would create several outdoor amenities including eight fields for baseball and softball, 12 pickleball courts, two turf soccer fields, a basketball court, and more.

Those outdoor fields are planned to begin construction later this year with the goal of opening in 2027.

Indoor facilities would then be built in the second phase.

The project is funded by a $65 million sales tax extension approved by voters in November 2023, and the City of Rochester is looking for additional funding for phase two of the project.

Other parts of the property not used for the sports complex could potentially be used for housing development after the sports complex is built.

The City purchased the site in February of this year for $5 million.

