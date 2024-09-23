Rochester City Council to determine if golf carts will become street legal

By KAALTV

Rochester City Council meeting

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday evening, the Rochester City Council will decide if golf carts will become street legal in certain areas.

The new ordinance would allow golf carts on roads with a 25 mph speed limit or less.

The council will also consider the recommendation of a member to the city’s police policy oversight commission.