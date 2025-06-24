Rochester City Council talks about upcoming projects at study session

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester City Council study session on Monday focused on early recommendations for the 2026-27 Capital Improvement Budget.

Right now, there are more than 210 projects with a price tag of over $560 million planned from 2026 to 2031. Among those is the RST Reconstruction project, which will lengthen some runways. The potential cost of that project is over $32 million.

Another project on the list is an upgrade to the water reclamation plant, which is expected to be completed in early 2027.