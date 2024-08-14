Rochester City Council November ballot set
(ABC 6 News) – The results are in after the primary election.
These are the candidates who will be left on the ballot for the Rochester City Council.
Rochester City Council At-Large:
Shaun Palmer: 45.55% of votes
Randy Schubring: 42.97% of votes
Rochester City Council Ward 2:
Nick Miller: 43.86% of votes
Tripp Welch: 27.92%
Rochester City Council Ward 4:
Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick: 47.26% of votes
Andy Friederichs: 45.47%
Rochester City Council Ward 6:
Dan Doering: 39.03% of votes
Mark Schleusner: 27.35% of votes
Early voting begins September 20th with Election Day being on November 5th.
For full Minnesota primary election results, click here.