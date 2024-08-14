Rochester City Council November ballot set

(ABC 6 News) – The results are in after the primary election.

These are the candidates who will be left on the ballot for the Rochester City Council.

Rochester City Council At-Large:

Shaun Palmer: 45.55% of votes

Randy Schubring: 42.97% of votes

Rochester City Council Ward 2:

Nick Miller: 43.86% of votes

Tripp Welch: 27.92%

Rochester City Council Ward 4:

Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick: 47.26% of votes

Andy Friederichs: 45.47%

Rochester City Council Ward 6:

Dan Doering: 39.03% of votes

Mark Schleusner: 27.35% of votes

Early voting begins September 20th with Election Day being on November 5th.

