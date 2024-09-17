Rochester City Council members discuss power supply resource plan

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester City Council members are discussing several issues in Monday’s study session, and one of those topics is Rochester Power Utilities’ power supply resource plan.

The plan would be made up of individual projects that would help the city successfully provide 100% net renewable energy by 2030. It would also maintain reliability capacity at reasonable rates.

RPU says the plan will provide a variety of energy options for homeowners and businesses.