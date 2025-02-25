Rochester City Council discusses issue of fighting fires in other townships

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester City Council took up the issue of fire safety for surrounding townships on Monday during a study session.

The City of Rochester is contracted to help fight fires in certain townships like Cascade, Marion, and a portion of Haverhill, and the council is looking to renew those contracts.

“I think the intent is really that its providing clarity within the legal binding document. That this is an important thing for us to be talking about is growth. coordination the physical development of property within the area that is expecting to receive service,” said City Administrator Alison Zelms.

There is still work to be done before the new contracts can be finalized, but the council likely will approve them before the old contracts expire, which is set for later this year.