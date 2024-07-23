Rochester City Council discusses cannabis businesses in the city

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, the City Council held a study session on Monday discussing cannabis businesses in the city.

The council is looking to narrow down how many cannabis businesses they want to allow to operate in Rochester.

The council’s plan contains 10-20 cannabis businesses, and how they can set those businesses up for success without breaking the law.

They also discussed whether or not the city would be responsible for registering those new businesses, or if that would be left up to the county.

Regardless of what the council decides, though, the State Office of Cannabis Management is capping the total amount of businesses at 150 licenses for the entire state of Minnesota until 2026.