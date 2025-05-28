Rochester City Council considering changes to city priorities

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – How the city of Rochester decides its budget, and therein taxpayer dollars, is based on a few guiding principles. However, those principles may be changed soon as the city council looks to update its vision and priorities for the future.

In a special study session Tuesday, members of the council and city staff sat down to discuss the potential changes in their foundational principles and strategic priorities.

Up until now, five principles and three priorities have been the guiding light for the city’s decisions.

But public feedback indicated those principles and priorities weren’t well understood by the council’s constituents, says Ward 2 council member Nick Miller.

“What I often heard from people is that they didn’t speak specifically to what the city was doing,” he said.

Now, some of those principles could become priorities, and vice versa, with some additions on both sides.

Environmental stewardship and public safety are now being considered strategic priorities, meaning those areas are likely to get more focus when it comes to practical projects.

The same goes for equitable housing access, growth management, and economic vibrancy; three priorities born out of the old ones that will seek to “ensure access to safe and stable housing,” “guide growth… by balancing economic development and infrastructure planning with community needs,” and “support local businesses and attract new investments” respectively.

Capital projects were also added as a priority, as projects like Mayo’s Bold. Forward. Unbound. and the Link BRT plan look to transform the image of Rochester.

“We’ve heard a lot from the community that we need to focus on specific sustainability efforts,” said Miller. “One of our new priorities is to focus on delivering, at a high quality, those transformational projects that we’ve committed to. And then looking at housing specifically within affordable living.”

As for the foundational principles, quality service is being shifted to become a primary focus across all of what the city provides, Miller said.

And community connections has been included as a new principle, designed to ensure consideration of all of Rochester’s residents and engage the public as plans are developed.

In the study session, council members also considered various changes to the rules of city council meetings, such as deciding who the presiding officer is when the council president is absent and extending the amount of time given to speakers during the open comment period from two minutes to three.

None of the changes are official until they go before a regular city council meeting.