Rochester City Council approves plan to buy 116 acres for RFD

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester is taking a step forward to help the Rochester Fire Department with its eight-step plan for the future.

One of those steps includes building a new fire station.

The ball got rolling recently after the Rochester City Council honed in on a property in the northwest part of town called Badger Farms.

It is a 116-acre lot with a price tag of nearly $2.7 million.

It all stems from RFD’s $10.5 million strategic plan. In that plan, the department projects calls for help to top more than 15,000 by 2030. Just three years ago, it was about 12,000 calls.

“Currently, the city’s growth management plan shows additional growth in the northwest part of Rochester so just trying to coordinate the different infrastructure investments, and fire certainly being one of those, to prepare for the growth in the northwest part of the city,” said Rochester Assistant City Administrator Ryan Yetzer.

The Rochester City Council held an emergency meeting last week to go over the purchase agreement with the owners of Badger Farms, and councilmembers decided to move forward.

Other steps in RFD’s plan include adding new positions and expanding the EMS division.

The hitch right now on the property is that the 116 acres are much more than the fire department actually needs. As a result, the council says they are looking at buying just 10 acres and working with the city’s real estate broker and the property owners in hopes of coming up with a deal.