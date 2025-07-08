Rochester City Council approves first design for sports complex

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester City Council approved several projects to advance the future of the Med City at Monday night’s meeting.

The first big-ticket item was a contract awarded to Brennan Construction for the Link Bus Rapid Transit with a $4,592,000 price tag.

“Bid came in at $860,000 underneath the engineer’s estimate, and I’m thankful to staff and contractors who work hard to get the best value for our Rochester taxpayers,” said Ward 1 Councilmember Norman Wahl.

Next, the council heard a proposal for something desperately needed in the community – more housing.

A major land subdivision was approved to turn 185 acres of land in 545 single-family homes.

“Really can be great to see this sort of approvals going forward with this large units,” said Ward 1 council member Patrick Keene.

The development would be known as Pebble Creek Sixth, located north of Behrens Lane NW, west of 60th Ave NW and south of 55th Street NW.

The plan is to create a community that offers housing for people at all stages of life, and would also include townhomes and a senior community.

While that measure was passed unanimously, the next agenda item was far more divisive.

City council got a first look at the initial design for phase 1 of the new sports and recreation complex, which include eight baseball/softball fields, two soccer fields, 12 pickleball courts, a playground, walking trails and room for future developments in phase 2 of the project.

Multiple council members shared that voters had reached out to them, primarily concerned with how the complex serves the community, as opposed to focusing on drawing large tournaments for an economic boost to the city.

“I’ve yet to encounter a community member, even in the sports community, who’s excited about this, and have said, you know it would save me a trip every now and then, but I’m concerned about community access,” said Ward 2 council member Nick Miller.

The other major concern was how to fund phase 2 of the project.

“I don’t know where the funds come from for phase 2, cause we’re not going to do another sales tax,” said Keene.

The design was ultimately approved in a 5-2 vote, with Miller and Ward 6 council member Dan Doering voting against.

However, among those who approved the design, there was still hesitancy. Knowing those plans would come before the council again as the project moves forward helped quell some of those worries.