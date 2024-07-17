Rochester City Council approves changes to Tall Grass and Weeds Ordinance

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — As of Tuesday, the Rochester City Council has approved changes to the city’s Tall Grass and Weeds Ordinance.

Under the changes, Natural Landscape Permits are not required to private properties outside of the boulevard area. However, it does remain in effect for the boulevard.

Additionally, new permits are not required on turf grass less than 12 inches tall. Height restrictions do not apply on other plants not located in the boulevard.