Rochester City Council addressing accessibility concerns in Peace Plaza

(ABC 6 News) — There are new details on possible improvements coming to Rochester’s Peace Plaza.

The city has been working with Destination Medical Center, Public Works, and Parks and Rec to work on temporary solutions to issues in the plaza.

Stones in the plaza have begun to sink, and many have voiced concerns over accessibility challenges due to the raised artistic lettering.

Now, the city is working with a design firm to address these problems.

“It is a space that does meet ADA standards, but we wanted to engage in direct conversation with individuals who experience mobility vision or neurological challenges who might navigate the space differently,” said Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser.

The goal is to have clear, accessible walking areas to make the space more inclusive for those walking in downtown.

In order to do this, the city asked the DMC for $175,000.