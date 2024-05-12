Rochester citizens trade used bikes at Med City Bike Swap

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Bike lovers from across Rochester gathered for the Med City Bike Swap on Saturday.

People attending the event were able to buy, sell or even donate used bikes and bike gear.

The event was put on by the Pata de Perro Community Bike Club, a program offered by the Alliance of Chicanos Hispanics and Latin Americans (ACHLA).

It was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Silver Lake Fire Station.

All proceeds from the event went to supporting local efforts to make Rochester a more bike-friendly community.