Rochester citizens learn how they can benefit from using clean energy

(ABC 6 News) – A special event was held in Rochester on Tuesday to teach citizens how they could finance their own clean energy projects.

The event was a collaboration between the City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, and the Southeast Clean Energy Resource Team.

Those in attendance heard speakers from all three organizations, telling them what they could do to start their own clean energy projects, and how they could finance them.

Most importantly though, they highlighted how individuals and businesses in Rochester could benefit from using clean and renewable energy.

Kayla Betzold, the Sustainability Coordinator for the City of Rochester, stressed the incentives available to anyone who takes these efforts. She stated “some are tax credits which would be a credit on your tax return in the following year, there’s tax deductions which lowers the amount of tax that would be required, and then there’s direct pay rebates.”

Attendees were also able to ask questions, and network with other people there about sustainability and renewable energy.

The City of Rochester is also making strides in switching to renewable energy with geothermal projects and Rochester Public Utilities pledging to be 100% renewable by 2030.

Rochester’s new sustainability website has more information and resources on the city’s efforts in renewable energy.