Rochester church to host Passion Experience

(ABC 6 News) — Christ Community Church in Rochester will host The Passion Experience from Wednesday, April 16, through Friday, April 18.

The event is a self-guided, contemplative walkthrough reflection of Jesus’ suffering and death in his journey to the cross.

Watch ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Axel Gumbel’s conversation with Margo Matson of Christ Community Church to learn more.

Visit Christ Community Church for additional information.