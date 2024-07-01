Rochester Chess Open will take place this weekend at the Mayo Civic Center

(ABC 6 News) — This Saturday and Sunday (July 6-7), the Mayo Civic Center will host some of the state’s best chess players in the state when the Rochester Chess Open kicks off.

This United States Chess Federation rated event is expected to draw 150-plus players, including some of the top chess masters from Minnesota and across the Midwest competing for more than $5,400 in prizes.

More information on this tournament can be found at the Minnesota State Chess Association website.