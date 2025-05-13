Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosts Local Government Connect event; RPS expects enrollment to decline

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- In Rochester, the city’s Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2025 local government connect event at the Historic Chateau Theatre on Tuesday. It was a chance for our government agencies to lay out their goals, and their strategies to achieve them.

From school enrollment to park upgrades, no topic was off the table. One of the main issues that was mentioned was housing. Rochester officials saying they believe the Med City is on the right track.

“We’ve already committed $4 million in incentives to housing development to make sure that we’re increasing our housing throughout Rochester to meet the needs of a growing city,” Randy Schubring, Rochester City Council president.

Despite the progress being seen, Olmsted County said there is still more work to do.

“Trying to get people into introductory home ownership is an important goal of ours going forward,” said Mark Thein, Board Chair for the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners.

Housing was far from the only issue taking center stage as a decline in student enrollment at Rochester Public Schools means the district will have to face the consequences of empty desks.

While it’s still unclear how this will affect RPS, it is something they are preparing for going forward.

“Primarily because of the decline of birth rates, we anticipate that enrollment in Rochester Public Schools in Olmsted County and across the country as well, is probably going to be seeing a decrease, so we’re going to be focusing on the challenges that come with that decline in enrollment,” said Cathy Nathan, board chair of Rochester Public Schools.

It wasn’t just about the challenges our area faces as Rochester Parks and Rec focused their time on the improvements being made to local parks, specifically at MLK park in Rochester.

“It’s a well used park, and we know it’s a great investment for that community,” said Paul Widman, director of Parks and Rec for the City of Rochester.

All representatives saying working together with one another remains the most important thing.

“We talk a lot about our priorities and how they can support each other, and how we can support each other, in achieving all of our goals, so I think having us all here on one stage together really can show the community that,” Nathan said.