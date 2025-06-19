Rochester celebrates unknown history this Juneteenth

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – While some view the annual holiday marking the first day of freedom for the last group of slaves in 1865 as a party, which in many ways it is, others approach Juneteenth in a more retrospective way.

Eight months ago, Andre Crockett, founder and owner of Barbershop and Social Services in Rochester, set out to uncover the deeper history of the Med City’s African American community.

Inspired by his own role models, Crockett sought out the previous generations that got us to where we are now.

“A lot of them had made an impact on me, and I started from like George Thompson and Barbara Porter and stuff, so I evolved from there,” Crockett said. “And I was like okay who impacted them. If they impacted me, there had to be somebody else here who impacted them.”

Throughout his and his team’s research, Crockett revealed previously unknown figures in Rochester’s past.

People like Robert Otter – a personal favorite of Crockett’s – who played football for Rochester High School in 1932 and went to medical school, only to die two weeks before graduation.

“I think it spoke to me mostly about the accomplishment he did you know being a student athlete,” Crockett said. “But not only that that particular time most blacks wasn’t going to medical school, he was going to medical school, but his life was cut short.”

There were others too.

James Easton, one of the earliest African Americans in Rochester, before it became a city, and one of the key businessmen in the area.

There was also William Costley, a Civil War soldier from Illinois who was part of the brigade sent to Texas 160 years ago to spread the message of freedom, and is now buried at the Rochester State Hospital Cemetery.

These stories and others are why the Rochester event also took time to recognize the work being done today, often in the background.

Several awards were given out to people in the community for the time, effort, and care they pour in every day, that often goes unrecognized.

“These people often do this work with grace and with joy and you never know their names,” said Stephanie Whitehorn, who presented the awards. “So we want to make sure that we are being vigilant in our platform and saying that this is about the entire community.”