Rochester celebrates Park and Recreation month

(ABC 6 News) – July is Park and Recreation month, and Rochester is joining the nationwide celebration of this year’s theme, “Build Together, Play Together.”

This year’s theme highlights how parks and recreation play an important role in bringing people together and supporting community growth.

Throughout the month, Rochester Parks and Recreation will highlight different areas of its work on social media. That includes parks, trails, recreation programs, forestry, and the people who make it all possible.

Rochester has over 100 parks, 85 miles of paved trails, and 3,500 acres of public space. The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department offers programs for all ages including youth sports, adult leagues, and inclusive activities for people of all abilities.

Paul Widman, Director of Rochester Parks and Recreation, says “This month is a great reminder to get outside, stay active and enjoy the shared spaces that bring us together.”