Rochester Catholics remember Pope Francis following death at age 88

(ABC 6 News) – Across the world, bells toll in mourning following the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88 as people reflect on his life and work, including here in Rochester.

At the Sisters of Saint Francis, Sister Tierney Trueman remembers Francis in her own way.

“He was so there, so ordinary for absolutely everybody else,” the president and congregational minister says. “And in that raised them all to you are somebody, you have value.”

The congregation shares a namesake with the late pope, one that stands out, even among Catholics.

“I think Francis of most of the persons who have lived on this earth most imaged Christ, lived Christ in his life,” says Sister Tierney. “So to be bearers of the name Francis is a great gift and great challenge.”

Like all popes since John II in 533, Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, chose his own name.

In doing so, representing the values he wanted to bring forward from the church.

“You know, the story that they tell is that the cardinal that was sitting next him after he was elected said, ‘Don’t forget the poor,'” says Father John Sauer, pastor for Pax Christi Church in Rochester. “And he said at that moment is when I decided my name would be Francis.”

Francis’ time as pope was marked with many instances of remembering the poor and marginalized.

From his famous “Who am I to judge?” statement on homosexuality, to his unprecedented acceptance of other religions, Francis left a mark on millions of Catholics and non-Catholics alike.

Catholics like Jennifer Higgins.

“I think he really emphasized at a time when people are not very welcoming of immigrants that everybody should be welcome,” she says.

Making his loss that much more difficult.

“It’s almost like losing a member of your family.”