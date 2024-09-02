Rochester candidate forums scheduled ahead of General Election
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester League of Women Voters has scheduled candidate forums in September, ahead of the General Election.
All forums are held at the Rochester Public Library’s auditorium, and will be live-streamed on the Rochester Public Library YouTube page.
The list of upcoming issue forums is below:
- Tues. Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. – MN Representative 24B: Tina Liebling, Dan Sepeda
- Wed. Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m. – MN Representative 25A: Kim Hicks, Ken Navitsky
- Thurs. Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m. – MN Representative 25B: Andrew Smith, Wes Lund
- Mon. Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. – MN Representative 20B: Steven Jacob, Michael Hutchinson
- Tues. Sept. 17 – 6:00 p.m. – Ward 6 Rochester City Council: Dan Doering, Mark Schleusner
7:00 p.m. – Ward 4 Rochester City Council: Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, Andy Friederichs
- Wed., Sept. 18 – 6:00 p.m. – Ward 2 Rochester City Council seat: Nick Miller, Tripp Welch
7:00 p.m. – Rochester City Council Member at Large (President): Shaun Palmer, Randy Schubring
- Thurs., Sept. 19 – 6:00 p.m. – Olmsted County Comm. District 3: Gregg Wright, April Sutor
7:00 p.m. – District 6 Olmsted County Commission: Bob Hopkins, Tawonda Burks
- Mon. Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. – State Representative 24A: Duane Quam, Heather Holmes
- Wed. Sept. 25 – 6:00 p.m. – ISD 535 School Board Seat 7: Stephanie Whitehorn, Christina Barton
7:00 p.m. – ISD 535 School Board Seat 3: Karen MacLaughlin, John Whelan
- Thurs. Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m. – ISD 535 School Board Seat 1: Don Barlow, Patrick Farmer