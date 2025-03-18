Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band brings festive spirit to St. Patrick’s Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Just like every other St. Patrick’s Day, the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band is marking through 11 pubs on Monday to spread some Irish cheer.

The yearly Parade of Pubs began Monday morning at Beetle’s and will meander through Rochester before ending at Whistle Binkies on Monday night.

The band played a rousing set of hornpipes and reels at each stop, including Wildwood Sports Bar.

“First of all, it’s fun for us, and we like to think that people enjoy it. But one of the things that our band does as a nonprofit is we like to do community events, and this is something we can do where people can have a chance to listen to us,” said James Pittenger, one of the pipers in the band.

The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band has been bringing bagpipe music to the people for over 50 years.