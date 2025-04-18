Rochester businesses grapple with construction delays on Broadway

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Construction along N Broadway Avenue has been ongoing for weeks now, cutting off direct access to the businesses north of the Silver Lake Dam, and delays have pushed the projected opening of some lanes back another three weeks.

Businesses in the area know the work is necessary, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worried about the impact of the work on their bottom line.

Many of seen significant drops in foot traffic thanks to the complicated and crowded detours along Elton Hills Dr. necessary to reach them.

ReFashion Consigned Furniture and Clothing is one of those businesses.

Owner Alisha Arguello says her store relies heavily on community involvement.

“All of our inventory comes in from people like you and your neighbors, your colleagues, everything just comes in,” she said. “We don’t self-source anything.”

The store’s model lets people recycle their old belongings and make a little money off it too.

However, the second half of the business – the selling – requires people actually coming in.

A tall order with construction right outside your door.

“People coming in to sell with us has been incredible,” Arguello said. “However, the traffic part for shoppers of things coming to go out that are being purchased has drastically decreased.”

For more than three weeks, the section of Broadway that connects Arguello’s shop to the downtown area has been undergoing reconstruction.

A lane across the bridge over Silver Lake Dam was supposed to open up April 14, but a broken water line and week before that date pushed the opening back to May 8.

Across the street from ReFashion, other businesses are also feeling the hurt.

Philip Hommerding is a pharmacist and the owner of Hunt’s Pharmacy.

He says restricted access to the Silver Lake Shopping Center has hit him and all his neighbors.

“It’s definitely harder for patients to get to the parking lot and get to the shopping center here so all the businesses have been seeing a little bit lower foot traffic than we normally do,” he said.

Most stores are working to remind their customers that they’re still around, and open.

“We appreciate those that come around and find us,” said Deb Prudoehl, store manager of Burggraf’s Ace Hardware of North Rochester. “We’re happy to have the business, you know, it’s going to be a long month.”

ReFashion, meanwhile, has been exploring new ways to keep things afloat.

“We’re going extra, extra hard on our social media,” Arguello said. “We’re dialing in, doing a lot of live selling.”

It’s a flash from the past for the business owner, who just over a year ago began phasing out her online store in favor of enhancing the brick and mortar location.

“Now I’m completely kicking myself because we don’t have the traffic coming in to buy the things and now I’m needing that online presence,” she said. “So I’m scrambling to kind of create that to help sustain the sales so I can make the things like rent and payroll still.”

Arguello has also opened up her business arms to include managing estate sales as another way to sustain business.

“So I basically created a lot more work for myself and our team,” she said, “to help carry the store right now while we don’t have the shoppers.”

Right now, though, she’s mostly just grateful for the support the store has gotten so far.

In an Instagram reel posted to the store’s account, Arguello said, “To those of you that keep showing up even though it’s not easy to get to our shop with the construction. Thank you.”