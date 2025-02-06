Rochester business owners prepare for Social-ICE

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Social-ICE is just around the corner, and Rochester business owners are getting ready.

Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester will be transformed into an icy oasis, complete with ice sculptures and unique themed bars.

Six local bars are participating, each with their own unique theme.

Victoria’s Ristorante and Wine Bar is one of these bars, which will have a Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory themed bar, with specialty drinks made just for the occasion.

The bars will also have hot drinks and mocktails.

Business owners say the event draws a lot of people downtown, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate the season.

“February is a great month to do it, you know people are kind of getting cabin fever, it’s a chance for them to get out. It’s huge economic boost for downtown,” Natalie Victoria, owner of Victoria’s, said.

Social-ICE is happening on Friday, February 7, and Saturday February 8, along with a Fam Jam event on Saturday afternoon.