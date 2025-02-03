Rochester business owners head to the Capitol for Black Entrepreneurs Day

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Several Rochester business owners are heading to the Minnesota Capitol on Monday for Black Entrepreneurs Day.

These businesses include ELOCINA, Black Entrepreneurship Team, Jersey Jo’s, CashmereLux Salon, Whitehorn Transportation, Country Financial, Sisters Save Sisters and Everyday365 Clothing.

The day is about lobbying State Representatives to secure funding and access to resources, and trying to address the gaps that exist as Black business owners.

It’s also an opportunity to connect with other Black entrepreneurs and share new opportunities and navigate challenges that exist as Black business owners.

“It’s important for us to connect and have this hub of resources so that we can get through the challenges that we have, or not necessarily just challenges and opportunities that we’re able to share with other entrepreneurs,” Tawonda Burks, the owner of ELOCINA, Rochester Women’s Magazine and founder of Minority Business Academy, said.

It’s also an opportunity to secure funding and resources for all minority business owners.

While many Black Entrepreneurs are frustrated with the stalemate in the house, they said they will still be participating in the day, despite things being put on pause.