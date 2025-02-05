Rochester business owners gather to get economic forecast for 2025

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The state of the economy has been a major conversation piece since before the election, and it has continued to be one thanks to many of the policies being introduced by President Donald Trump.

This is why local business owners gathered for the Rochester Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Summit on Tuesday morning to get a snapshot of the trends that could impact their businesses.

Discussions included everything from labor markets to supply chains to tariffs, but it was everything local business owners needed and wanted to know to address their concerns about the economy.

According to a survey conducted by the Rochester Chamber, two of the biggest concerns shared by business owners were the cost of employees and hiring.

“A lot of us are, it’s not hard finding employees, but it’s hard really having them show up and be committed to that family value kind of mindset that we have in food and beverage,” said Ryan Utterback, the owner of Pure Rock Studios and co-owner of Chip Shots.

The summit also touched on national topics like the effect that inflation had on last year’s presidential election, or how President Trump’s proposed tariffs are likely to impact industries like construction. At the forefront was how the economy looks now, several years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, I think that finally we have shook off most of the effects of the pandemic. There are still sources of concern. Consumer confidence is not yet back to pre-pandemic levels and there’s a sense that inflation took a bite out of a lot of households,” said Dr. Roger Tutterow, a professor of economics at Kennesaw State University.

Despite that, experts at the summit say the future holds some potential for growth, albeit slower than this past year.

With a lot of uncertainty about how things will change under the new administration, those experts say it is better for people to look at long-term trends rather than whatever the latest economic event happens to be.