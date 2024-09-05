Rochester business owner faces sexual assault charge

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester business owner was scheduled to appear in Olmsted County Court Wednesday on one charge of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, in January of 2022, Rochester police responded to the Hilton Hotel in downtown Rochester, where they met with a “hysterically crying” woman in a state of undress, who had been in the lobby.

According to court documents, the woman said she did not want Gregory Dean Moore, the Rochester Heartland Gun Club owner, to come near her.

The woman was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital to be medically evaluated and complete a sexual assault examination — which, according to court documents, the BCA tested.

Court documents allege swabs from the woman’s torso contained male DNA, which could have been Moore’s.

She later told police she recalled meeting Moore at a restaurant for drinks and dinner, then said he offered to get her a hotel room, where they sat down on a couch and he allegedly expressed attraction to her.

“The next thing she recalled was falling down a set of stairs, feeling cold, and then being in the emergency room,” court documents read.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed the woman exiting the hotel while mostly undressed, running into the roadway, and pleading with the driver of a vehicle. Immediately after officers arrived at the hotel, Moore was visible on surveillance video leaving “and presumably avoiding the law enforcement presence at that location.”

Charging documents did not include a statement from Moore, but his defense attorney filed a motion to dismiss the charge Aug. 26.

A new omnibus hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6.