Rochester Branch of NAACP holds community upstanding town hall

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester branch of the NAACP held a townhall on community upstanding on Saturday, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic African Descendants Mayo Employees Resource Group.

The town hall was a part of the Love Wins: Community Empowerment Initiative.

The town hall focused on giving the community tools to be an upstander, or somebody who stands up when they see mistreatment or wrongdoings in their neighborhoods.

“If we want this to be a great place to live, then we have to be that upstander,” Wale Elegbede, president of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP, said.

“If we get together and decide that every person in the community is of value and should be treated with respect, then we’re going to have a better community,” Jackie Trotter, who is a founding member of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP, said.

The townhall encouraged people to take action and learn about experiences different than their own.

“You can’t begin to make judgements or understand unless we get a chance to get to know each other,” Tom Thibodeau, professor of servant leadership and the event’s speaker, said.

Officials from the Rochester branch of the NAACP said there will be more townhalls coming soon.