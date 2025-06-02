Rochester Art Center opens corny new exhibit

New exhibit at the Rochester Arts Center features corn made of glass.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Ear of Corn Water Tower has proved itself as a community staple, but people don’t have to drive too far to see a different corn in a different form up close.

The Rochester Art Center has a new corn exhibit on display called Primordial Shift. The work features not only giant glass corn, but also quick fun facts about the crop.

Joshua Robertson works at the Art Center and he said he too has fallen victim to the teachings.

“I’ve learned more about corn in the past week than I have ever learned about it ever and that’s kind of interesting,” Robertson said.

Staff at the Art Center said the ears of corn consist of highly detailed features that bring the field to life.

“It’s amazing I mean it’s all – glass work but it’s also highly detailed with a lot of minute and small things inside of the pieces themselves,” Robertson said.

Staff brought the display to the Med City because they said corn is a Rochester staple.

“There is one thing we’re known for it’s the corn tower and the cornfields I think once you start getting away from the urban areas of Rochester you’ll start seeing farmland and one of the first things you’ll see is corn,” Robertson said.

The exhibit is currently open to the public but the art center will host Michael Meilahn, the artist behind the corn, for an artist spotlight tour on July 19.

