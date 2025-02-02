Rochester Art Center kicks off Black History Month

The Rochester Art Center held a documentary screening followed by a panel discussion to kick off the start of Black History Month

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Art Center celebrated the beginning of Black History Month on Saturday by inviting the community for a conversation on racial justice and human rights.

The day started off with a documentary screening of Skin Deep, which explores the fight against racism in the U.S. and South Africa in the latter half of the 20th century.

Then came a panel discussion to reflect on the film and turn ideas into action.

Speaker Prexy Nesbitt says he was happy with the event’s turnout, and more events like this need to be done as the month rolls on.

“I had the great fortune to work with Mandela and Martin Luther King and other people who were apart of the great epic, and we got to keep that up,” said Nesbitt.

This year’s theme for Black History Month is all about African American labor and highlighting the contributions they’ve made in the workforce throughout history.