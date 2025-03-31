Rochester Art Center hosts local artists celebrating women’s history month

(ABC 6 News) – As women’s history month nears its end, the Rochester Art Center invited the community to celebrate on Saturday as part of its free family day series.

Across all three levels of the Rochester Art Center, kids and older folks expressed themselves creatively. Volunteers like Zoey Chappell and local artists were on standby to answer questions.

Chappell said it was her first time volunteering for the Rochester Art Center and enjoyed talking with people and helping out.

“You can learn something new and you can also try new things,” Chappell said.

Program director Carrie Robinson-Cannon wanted to make sure that the female artists local to Rochester were celebrated and members of the community got the chance to work with them and ask questions.

“Historically women have been not recognized for their contributions to the art world,” Robinson-Cannon said.

The museum’s chair collection on the second floor has work done by women that went uncredited. It’s instances like that which made Robinson-Cannon want to celebrate the local female talent.

Three artists ran stations that involved hands on creativity from people who participated. Amy Krause was one of them, who said she appreciated the effort Robinson-Cannon put in to organize the event.

“I think it’s super important for the visibility of seeing women artists working,” Krause said.

Beyond educating the community on the contributions of local women in the arts, it gave everyone, regardless of gender, the space to create and use art to express themselves.

Brooke Burch, one of the artists at the event, said she was surprised with how much fun people had with her mannequin fabric activity.

“Who knew that just dressing a body forum would bring joy to people’s lives,” Burch said.

As kids paraded the fabrics around and tossed them on mannequins, a band accompanied.

When all was said and done, people took home their new creations with a newfound sense of the contributions women make to the art world.