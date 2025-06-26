Rochester Art Center helps History Center celebrate major milestone

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The History Center of Olmsted County and the Rochester Art Center are coming together for a creative collaboration.

As the history center prepares to celebrate 100 years of preserving Minnesota history next year, it’s teaming up with the art center to breathe new life into precious artifacts.

About 60 different items have been picked and selected artists will transform these pieces of the past into stunning works of modern art. Artist applications are being reviewed, and although they haven’t been chosen yet, the art center is excited to see so many ideas already coming in.

Pamela Hugdahl from the Rochester Art Center gives some insight on why such a project can be so important. She says these artifacts can “help us kind of understand what was that time like,” and describes the process of turning them into new works of art as “reflective.”

A group of community members chose the artifacts based on their relevance to Rochester history. Collections manager Peter Limbert says they chose “a wide range of chronological pieces covering all sorts of different subjects, aspects of life, service, and things like that.”

The artifacts chosen include books, clothing, and even a wreath made of hair.

Rochester Art Center and the History Center of Olmsted County hope the collaboration will create new understandings of the artifacts, and celebrate a century of history.

The exhibition will be up starting October 26th at the Rochester Art Center.