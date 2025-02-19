Rochester area dairy manufacturers to compete in 2025 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

(ABC 6 News) – Four local Minnesota dairy product manufacturers are looking to compete in the 2025 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Those businesses are Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. of Faribault and Rochester, Agropur of Le Sueur, Associated Milk Producers Inc. of new Ulm, and Dairy Farmers of America of Zumbrota. All four have submitted entries to be evaluated at Resch Expo in Green Bay from March 4-6.

Their products are among a total of 2,414 entries across 117 classes of dairy products from dairy processors from 31 states.

Preliminary rounds of judging are open to the public on Tuesday, March 4th and Wednesday, March 5th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The winner will be announced on Thursday, March 6th.