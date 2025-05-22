Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Eggs & Issues meeting to discuss energy concerns

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Despite growing concerns of shortfalls in the energy industry, there was no lack of energy Thursday morning in Rochester.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its Eggs & Issues meeting on Thursday which focused on power, energy, and utilities.

Local energy providers offered insight into the increased demand, citing added infrastructure and new solar and wind projects.

“Right now, today, the available forms of generating capacity that we can build are in natural gas, peaking generation, wind and solar, very small fractions of capacity we gain from those, or battery storage,” said Tim McCollough, the general manager of Rochester Public Utilities.

Professionals are aiming to focus in on what steps they can take to increase their capacity.

“When we as an industry talk about the need to add capacity, and reliable capacity, it is to bolster our systems, so that we can avoid the sort of outcomes that recently happened to Spain and Portugal. People get very excited when the electricity is off, and its our responsibility and our goal to keep the lights on,” said McCollough.

Providers are focusing on responsible expansion to solve shortages.