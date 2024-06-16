Rochester American Legion holds flag burning ceremony for Flag Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It was Flag Day on Friday, and to commemorate the event, Rochester’s American Legion Post #92 held a burning ceremony to properly dispose of retired American flags.

The flags burned in the ceremony came from members in the community. Flags that flew from homes and businesses in Rochester, taken here to be respectfully disposed of.

Burning an American flag is considered the proper and respectful way to dispose of one once it has become old and tattered, or if it touches the ground. However, this ceremony was not only about honoring the flag, but those who served under it as well.

Gary Schroeder, U.S. military veteran and Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 92, talked about the importance of it. He stated “we signed up to defend the constitution of the United States and to defend the flag.”

This Flag Day also marked the 249th anniversary since the start of the United States Army.

For those who want to properly dispose of their American flag, they can be taken to any veteran service organization, or most places that sell flags. There, they will be disposed of with dignity and respect.