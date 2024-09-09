Rochester, Albert Lea voting on 2025 preliminary tax levies

ABC 6 NEWS — The city councils of both Rochester and Albert Lea will be voting on their 2025 preliminary tax levies at their regular meetings on Monday.

In Rochester, the city council is proposing an increase from 2024’s levy of 8.4% to 10.35%. Councilmember Patrick Keane says that the increase is mainly due to new public safety contracts, as well as construction at Silver Lake Pool.

Meanwhile, in Albert Lea, the city is proposing a 10.8% increase to their tax levy. According to a Facebook post from the city, that increase is mostly due to the improvements made to recreational facilities in the city earlier this year.

In Rochester, the council will be meeting at 6 p.m., while the Albert Lea City Council will meet at 7 p.m.

Cities in Minnesota have until September 30 to approve their 2025 preliminary tax levies and send them in to the state. After that, cities may continue to work their budgets, but the levy can only decrease from the preliminary number, not increase.