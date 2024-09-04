Rochester Airport to undergo emergency exercise

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — If you hear mass sirens next week in Rochester, don’t be alarmed.

On next Friday (September 13th), city and county officials are practicing their emergency preparedness skills at the Rochester International Airport. It is part of an FAA requirement, and the drill’s purpose is to evaluate and strengthen airport operations and emergency management.

The drill is required at all airports every three years.