Rochester airport changes protocol following private plane crash at golf course

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester International Airport (RST) is changing its protocol for responding to off-site plane crashes, following the crash at Oak Summit Golf Course March 9.

According to recordings of the Air Traffic Control response to the crash, available on kaaltv.com, the RST Airport Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) team did not respond to the plane crash.

ARFF staff instead sought permission from the airport’s administration team to go to the crash, as there was an incoming RST flight.

They did not receive permission before Rochester and Stewartville firefighters, Olmsted County deputies, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded.

“As a result of Sunday’s events, we have reviewed our procedures and are removing the need

for ARFF staff to gain administrative approval to respond to a crash off airport property,” RST stated March 12.

