Rochester A.I. start-up to receive $150,000 loan from city council

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A new tech start-up based in the Med City is set to receive a $150,000 loan from the city’s Economic Development Fund at Monday’s city council meeting.

The company, TrueToForm, uses artificial intelligence to help online shoppers find clothes that fit without having to even step inside the store.

It first starts by creating a virtual mannequin of the shopper through the company’s body scanning app.

Users can then send an anonymized 3D model to a custom designer, like a bridal gown shop, or upload it to a participating brand’s website to see how that brand’s items might fit their body.

Co-founder and CEO Janice Tam says the idea came from her and her sister’s (the other co-founder) personal experiences as what she calls “hard-to-fit” people.

“We identify as part of that hard-to-fit population of folks who are like petites or plus-sizes, fuller busted, big and tall,” Tam says. “Folks who haven’t been necessarily catered to in the fashion industry so far.”

With the city council set to approve the EDF loan, the start-up can expand their operation.

The first step, Tam says, is bringing on new talent to build out the technology.

“As a technology company, obviously that is where all of our value proposition is and the more that we can advance our technology the better our product can be,” she says.

The company will also be looking for a physical location in the future, but right now wants to focus on establishing the team first.

Tam also says security and privacy are paramount to the business.

Users will have full control over what companies can access their body measurements whenever they use the web tool to virtually try on clothing items.

TrueToForm will be looking to hire two Rochester natives to join the team, per the city’s terms to receive the EDF loan.