Rochester 4th Fest and fireworks canceled

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester’s Independence Day celebration has been canceled. According to city officials, the event and fireworks display require extensive dry-weather set-up time.

If weather permits, the fireworks show will be rescheduled for Friday, July 5.

In a press release, Rochester’s Emergency Management Director Captain Jon Turk said, “Canceling an event is never easy, especially when it is a summer tradition like the Fourth of July fireworks. Ultimately our top priority is the safety of our community and what is driving this decision.