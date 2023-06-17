Rocco Altobelli’s closing at the end of the month

(ABC 6 News) – Rocco Altobelli Salons & Day Spas will be closing at the end of the month, according to a sign on its doors.

The reasons for the closure are due to many factors, including lack of staff, lack of new cosmetologists coming to this area, and the overabundance of booth rentals.

The notice on the door says that Rochester has been a wonderful city and “we have enjoyed our many years here.”

Rocco’s will not be renewing its lease and will officially close on June 29.