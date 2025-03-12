Roaring Twenties Spring Soiree Fundraiser coming to Hormel Historic Home

(ABC 6 News) — The Hormel Historic Home is inviting you to kick off spring with a spectacular night of music, dancing, photos, and drinks in their Roaring Twenties Spring Soiree Fundraiser.

The Austin Big Band will take you back to the days of the Charleston and the Fox Trot in the Home’s Carriage Hall Event Center.

You can also visit the Speakeasy where Kalle Akkerman will be jazzing up the piano and where, at your own risk, the secret Prohibition Bar will offer drinks of the era.

An array of hors d’oeuvres will be served from 7-9 p.m. or until they’re gone. You can take a step on the dance floor with an opportunity to learn classic 1920’s Dances with Jane Taylor Academy of Dance.

When gathered around the piano in the historic home, attendees are encouraged to take a step away to have a professional photo taken by VR Photography.

Tickets are limited and available on the Hormel Historic Home’s website www.hormelhistorichome.org or by calling the Hormel Historic Home’s office at 507-433-4243. More information can also be found on their Facebook page.