Road work to begin in downtown Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – People driving around Albert Lea, MN can expect to see changes as road work takes place in the downtown area starting this week.

According to a press release from the city, Ulland Brothers will begin milling the top two inches off streets Thursday and Friday.

Then next week, manhole and water valve covers will be adjusted to the new road level.

While this work takes place, drivers can expect closed streets and limited on-street parking.

On-street parking will be reopened once the milling work is complete.

The streets affected are:

Clark Street from St. Mary Avenue to East Main Street

Washington Avenue from West Main Street to Fountain Street

Newton Avenue from East Main Street to Clark Street

Bridge Avenue from Clark Street to Fountain Street