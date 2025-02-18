Road shut down, power out, after car crashes into Rochester power pole

(ABC 6 News) – In Rochester, West Circle Dr. is being shut down after a car crashed into a power pole alongside that road on Monday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., ABC 6 News crews on the scene report there is a powerline down and a car is in the ditch. At this time, it appears only one car is involved.

According to Rochester Public Utilities, the northwest part of the city is experiencing a power outage which started around 8:15 p.m. Officials say there are wires down from the crash.

The outage, according to RPU, is affecting areas south of Valley High Road NW, east of West Circle Dr. NW, north of Highway 14 and west of Valley High Dr. NW. This affects roughly 247 people.

A witness at the scene told ABC 6 the driver was involved in a medical incident when they crashed into the power pole.

RPD officers on scene say there was only one person inside the car, and they are believed to be uninjured.

Police at the scene, near Altra Federal Credit Union, have blocked off the road and are redirecting traffic.

Rochester Police and Fire Depts. are both on the scene.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News is working to learn more information.