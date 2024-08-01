“Road Rage” murder trial continues

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Wednesday was the second day of a trial involving Isaac Gutierrez, who is accused of shooting Osbel Ornelas Jr. in the Rochester Chick-Fil-A parking lot.

The court heard from multiple detectives and another witness to help shed light on exactly what happened.

Jose Perez was in the vehicle with Ornelas Jr. at the time of the shooting. He said he didn’t know the Gutierrez brothers leading up to the incident and recalled that he heard Ornelas Jr. and Jose Gutierrez arguing.

Initially, Gutierrez brandished a gun, but Perez recalled him taking it back to the truck after pleas from Ornelas Jr.’s mother.

Perez said, in response, Gutierrez said, “I still want a piece of your son” before throwing a punch.

Perez then exited the vehicle to help Ornelas Jr. after he got punched. Perez told the court, during the scuffle, he heard gunshots and soon after saw a gun pointed at his head by Isaac Gutierrez.

Perez said Isaac Gutierrez didn’t say a word after the gun incident.

Detective Jeffrey Cusack II also testified and said he assisted in the search of the two vehicles, stating that he found a shotgun and ammunition in the pickup truck of the Gutierrez brothers.

Detective Steve Rademancher also took the stand saying the Nissan Frontier was registered under Isaac Gutierrez’s name.

The trial continues Thursday at the Olmsted County Court.