Riverwalk Groundbreaking rescheduled in Mason City

(City of Mason City) –The Riverwalk Groundbreaking is rescheduled for 10 am, Thursday, June 6 at the

southern end of the Southbridge Mall parking lot.



A long-held dream of Mason City, made famous in “The Music Man” as “River City,”

comes to life when ground is broken for the city riverwalk at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6. The groundbreaking, that fulfills a key goal of the city’s strategic plan, will take place along

the banks of the Willow Creek on the lower Southbridge Mall parking lot.

The River City Riverwalk will showcase local and national artwork with landscaping

celebrating Mason City’s rich heritage in music, art and nature.



The riverwalk is a premier feature in the trail system, linking more than 20 miles and 600

acres of trail and parks, including the new High Line Trail and Destination Iowa Bike Park

near Lime Creek Nature Center. To be located on the banks of the Willow Creek between Washington and Pennsylvania Avenues, the riverwalk raises awareness of the importance of the city’s rivers and

integrating Willow Creek into downtown.



A gateway sculpture will feature classic Prairie School patterns with a contemporary flair.

The cylindrical “Harmony In Light” sculpture draws inspiration from prairie style patterns

utilizing durable laser cut stainless steel. Lighting and sunlight will splash engaging shadows

on the surrounding area.



The sculpture is being designed by artists Serge Beaulieu and Yelena Filipchuk of the

HYBYCOZO Studios based in California. Their permanent public artwork installations

have been placed throughout the world, ranging from the riverfront in Grand Rapids,

Michigan, to the US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. Institutions including the Smithsonian,

Crystal Bridges and the Ulrich Museum have featured their work.



A goal of the artwork is “to create welcoming and meaningful gathering places for the

community,” according to the artists.



A waterfront plaza wall will feature textured concrete highlighting the vertical language of

the sculpture above. The sculpture and plaza will create a highly visible and welcoming

gateway to Mason City traveling north on Highway 65.



Additionally, space is designated in the riverwalk to showcase permanent and rotating

sculptures featured among the River City Sculptures on Parade sculpture walk exhibition.



Prairie grasses, native perennials, willow, and ginkgo tree plantings have been chosen for

their aesthetic and ecological contribution to the waterfront environment. Willows are

native to Willow Creek and the ginkgo was a favorite of Frank Lloyd Wright. Ginkgo trees

already line the downtown plaza adjacent to the Historic Park Inn to the north of the

riverwalk.



A west entrance on Washington Avenue will feature a series of vertical lights and plantings

inviting visitors to contemplate the connection between the surrounding natural

environment, music and architecture. An east side pathway under the Highway 65 bridge

will open Interstate Park with subtle lighting creating a safer and unique environment and

will feature a locally produced “River City” mural. Pavers will have an interpreted prairie

motif.



The project is being paid for with state grants and donations, and is part of the city’s

annual capital improvement budget. The timeline calls for construction to begin in the spring with completion in the summer of 2025. The riverwalk is being designed by Bergland & Cram architects, WHKS, and Confluence.