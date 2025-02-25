Riverland Foundation’s Empty Bowls fundraiser returns for second year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Riverland Community College Foundation will be hosting its second annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight insecurity for students.

The event will take place on March 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Riverland Community College – Austin West Cafeteria, Room A235.

The event is a partnership between Riverland’s ceramics program and Riverland Foundation. It will feature one-of-a-kind “empty bowls” created by Riverland’s ceramic students and faculty to build awareness about food insecurity issues.

Participants will enjoy a soup meal, a piece of pottery to take home, and learn about how food insecurity impacts Riverland students.

Tickets are $30 per person and must be purchased in advance by February 28.

To learn more about Empty Bowls, click here.